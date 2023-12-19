Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – American actor, James McCaffrey, who was best known for voicing the video game character Max Payne, has died at the age of 65.

He died on Sunday, December 17, after a battle with cancer, surrounded by friends and family after a battle with bone marrow cancer.

One of Dick Wolf’s proteges (Swift Justice), McCaffrey went on to a successful 35 year career in television and film,’ a rep told TMZ. ‘Trained at the Actor’s Studio, he never lost his love for creating characters; however, his good looks often pushed him toward leading man roles.’

Actor Kevin Dillon took to his Instagram to pay his respects, writing, ‘James McCaffrey we were lucky to have known you. my best friend you will be missed.’

McCaffrey played Max Payne across Remedy’s three-game series, as well as roles in other Remedy games, such as Alan Wake and Control. Most recently, McCaffrey was the voice of Alan Wake 2’s Alex Casey, a character with a physical appearance based on Remedy’s Sam Lake.

Remedy issued its statement in a post on X/Twitter: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our beloved friend and collaborator James McCaffrey, the iconic voice of Max Payne and Alex Casey. His remarkable talent gave life to our characters and left an enduring impact on our community. Our hearts go out to his family.”

McCaffrey is survived by his wife Rochelle Bostrom and daughter Tiernan.