Thursday, December 28, 2023 – Actor Daniel Etim Effiong and his wife, Toyosi, a media practitioner, are expecting their third child.

The couple shared the good news on Instagram today December 28.

‘Belated Christmas wishes from the Etim Effiongs… all 5 of us

#GraceGrace”

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>