Saturday, December 16, 2023 – Actor Christian Keyes has disclosed that he was sexually harassed by a powerful figure in Hollywood for years.

The actor, known for his roles in popular BET TV shows and movies, took to social media to share his personal experience with sexual harassment.

He detailed the traumatic encounters and expressed his determination to stand up against such behavior.

Though he declined to name the person, he revealed he has evidences, including recordings, and will release them in due time.

Keyes said: “This person was sexually harassing me for years.

“He was claiming he had multiple young Black men on payroll and they just had to show up when he requested them to be there. Clearly, that’s why he felt it was okay to say these things.”

He continued, “It happens. It’s just not women that have to deal with it but it’s also men sometimes. And it will be men tempting men.”

In the 62-minute-long video, Keyes goes on to explain that he has voice recordings from these encounters and plans to speak on even more very soon.

Many celebrities took to the comments section to offer Keyes their support.

Claudia Jordan said, “You shared a piece of this with me when we first met maybe 15 years ago and said one day you would come forward……and YOU DID and Christian Keyes I am S000000 proud of you! Do NOT beat yourself up for waiting. It’s hard! Especially as a MAN. I know it’s scary, and embarrassing and uncharted territory. BUT you did it! I will stand with you on this as your friend cause…”

Though Christian Keyes did not mention any names, people are naming Tyler Perry though there is no evidence to back their speculations.

Watch the video below.

Pray for Christian Keyes! He comes forward about being sexually assaulted. pic.twitter.com/LmPRx20T3B — Episodes (@episodesent) December 16, 2023