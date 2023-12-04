Monday, December 4, 2023 – Wanja Nyarari, a senior government official, is among the joy riders who flew to Dubai for the United Nations COP28 Climate conference.

She took to her social media pages and posted a video flaunting her bikini body in a lavish hotel as she joy rides with tax payer’s money.

Wanja left little for men to imagine as she paraded her acres of thighs.

The Kenyan Government has faced a lot of criticism on social media for allowing joy riders like Wanja Nyayari to fly to Dubai for the conference as the country faces tough economic times.

According to a statement from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) detailing the list of participants, Kenya ranks 12th with the most delegates, most being joy riders.

