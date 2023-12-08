Friday, December 8, 2023 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has explained why the Talanta Hela stadium earmarked to be constructed at Jamhuri Grounds in Nairobi is yet to kickstart months after its commissioning by President William Ruto.

Speaking during an interview, the CS revealed that the delays were occasioned by changes done to the initial design.

Namwamba added that the changes were proposed by potential investors who had shown interest in investing in the project.

Consultations with the investors were aimed at making the project much better, with construction set to begin in due course.

According to government documents, the 60,000-seat stadium is expected to be Kenya’s main sports facility for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“There is a design that we had even made public, but when we shared that design with some of the people who have shown interest in executing the project, some fresh ideas came to the table, and there have been a lot of consultations.”

“We have settled on the final design which will be released soon once the contractor is determined. On AFCON we are on track,” he stated.

Designs for the Talanta Hela Stadium were unveiled in September this year, with many Kenyans questioning why the project was yet to kickstart.

On the other hand, Ababu indicated that the renovations of the other stadiums, including Kasarani, will be undertaken in due course beginning this month.

