Wednesday, December 27, 2023 – About two weeks ago, Tujijenge Motorcycle Loans, a micro-finance company based in Kahawa Wendani, was under the spotlight for defrauding a young man who secured a bike through a loan from the company on March 3rd this year.

He had diligently repaid 104,000 KES of the loan but a surprising turn of events unfolded when police impounded the motorcycle, claiming that the registered number plate does not correspond to official records.

The victim stormed the company’s offices in the company of social media activist Derrick Mbugua and confronted the staff.

It later emerged that many boda boda riders had fallen victim to the fraud scheme executed by the staff and rogue police officers.

The video of the confrontation went viral and exposed the company badly.

The young man captured in the viral video confronting Tujijenge staff after being defrauded has died mysteriously.

He was reportedly knocked down by a car at Kahawa Sukari Roundabout at night.

The car then sped off, leaving him with serious head injuries.

It is not clear whether his death is related to the incident where he stormed the rogue company and exposed their fraudulent activities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.