Saturday, December 9, 2023 – Controversial Nigerian businessman, Francis Van Lare, is the talk of social media after he released photos and names of the ladies he has slept with since 1970 as he celebrates his 70th birthday.

He splashed the photos on his Facebook account, sparking a lot of reactions from netizens.

A lady identified as Juliet has narrated her encounter with the sex-starved businessman.

She met him for the first time in 2019.

Contrary to his social media posts where he talks about sex all the time and degrades women, he is a serious businessman and very hardworking.

“He talks about poi(sex) almost all the time online but once you meet with him, all he wants to talk about is business and things to invest in that will yield maximum profit. This man still works like he is in his 30s,’’ she wrote.

She further described him as a very kind man and wished him well as he celebrates his 70th birthday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.