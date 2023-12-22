Friday, December 22, 2023 – Transnational Organized Crimes Unit officers and a multi-agency team have arrested two suspected drug traffickers namely Nura Abdi Diba, 25 and Abdillahi Golicha Meja, 27, and recovered 57 stones of bhang stashed in a house.

The two were flagged down within Isiolo town while driving a Toyota Land Cruiser Reg No. KDG 034G.

The multi-agency team tasked with fighting drug cartels proceeded to the house of Nura Abdi Diba at Kambi Garba Estate on the outskirts of Isiolo town where six gunny bags containing the 57 stones of the prohibited herb were recovered.

The exhibits have since been escorted to DCI headquarters for further processing as the suspects undergo more investigations.

Detectives have established that the 2nd suspect (Golicha Meja) is a sitting MCA for Chari Ward in Isiolo County.

