Friday, December 29, 2023 – A young man who has been going to various mosques in Mombasa to steal shoes while disguised as a worshipper was caught red-handed at Mkanyageni Mosque and given an unconventional punishment.

Some hot chilies were put in a bowl and the suspected thief was forced to eat them.

He then received some beatings as he struggled to eat the hot chilies.

The serial thief begged for mercy but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

Watch the video.

