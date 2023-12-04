Monday, December 4, 2023 – Bahati’s wife, Diana Marua, was among the artists invited to the Loves and Vibes festival hosted by Nadia Mukami and Arrow Boy at Eldoret Sports Club on Saturday.

A seemingly intoxicated Diana Marua almost flashed her private parts as she performed in the jam-packed event.

She was skimpily dressed in a short t-shirt dress that paraded her thick thighs.

She stepped on the speaker with one leg as she performed and almost exposed her private parts.

Her attire has sparked reactions on social media, considering that she is a mother and a public figure.

Watch the videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST