Monday, December 04, 2023 – A Facebook user called Ekeraam Michaels has said that a real woman should not only honour, obey and respect her husband but will wear sexy lingerie and encourage him to take another wife instead of committing sin.
He stated this under a Facebook post which says ‘real men respect their wives.”
