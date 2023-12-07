Thursday, December 7, 2023 – A distressed lady has taken to social media to raise concerns over her safety, following endless death threats that she has been receiving from her baby daddy.

Taking to her X account, she displayed some of the injuries that her baby daddy inflicted on her body after attacking her.

He has also been harassing her online and stalking her everywhere for the last 5 months.

At one time, he broke into her apartment and stole her items, forcing her to move houses.

She has tried to seek help from the police but the cops are not helping, even as she continues to suffer in the hands of the abusive man.

She shared photos of her baby daddy on her X account and said if anything happens to her, he should be held responsible.

Check out her tweets.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.