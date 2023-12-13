Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – Guests escaped death by a whisker after a city lodging caught fire, forcing the management to move with speed and evacuate them.
In the trending video, a pot-bellied ‘Mbaba’ is seen struggling to jump out of the window as he runs for his dear life.
He had just booked a room with a young lady.
The petite young lady managed to get out of the room before him.
One person reportedly died during the fire tragedy.
The fast-trending video has since sparked hilarious reactions on social media.
An X user wrote, “The embarrassment when you have to be evacuated before eating your takeaway,”.
“This happened a few meters from my workplace in Downtown Kampala Uganda 🇺🇬, the fat belly guy survived. However, one person died in the morning inferno at City House Building,’’ another user wrote.
Watch the video and reactions.
