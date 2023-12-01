Friday, December 1, 2023 – A pastor organized a prayer conference where he invited couples.
He instructed them to hold each other romantically as he led them in prayers.
In the trending video, several couples are seen holding and caressing each other as the pastor leads them in a powerful prayer session.
Watch the video.
