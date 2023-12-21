Thursday, December 21, 2023 – A cunning woman has been camping on busy roads in Nairobi to con unsuspecting members of the public while in the company of her two kids.

She pretends to be in dire need and always comes up with sob stories.

According to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi, he saw her in Thome stranded with her two kids and stopped to help her.

She claimed that her house had been locked due to rent arrears of Ksh 6,000.

He sent her the money, only to find her at the same location again playing the same tricks.

“Those who live around Thome must have seen this woman with some two kids. Last time I had to stop and she told me she had fainted and had been chased out of her house due to 6K rent.

“I sent her the money via Mpesa. Today I have just seen them at the same spot. Wakora!!” Nyakundi tweeted.

Several other people confessed to having fallen victim to the same con woman in different parts of Nairobi.

“She is a con. She used to also “faint” on Kiambu road just after DCI right in the trench. She uses her minor to extort. She changed tact and now came right inside Muthaiga Lane.

“When confronted, and offered to be taken to hospital she quickly “Unfaint” and picks her luggage and disappear,’’ an X user wrote.

“Encountered her some time back. She had fainted. We helped her and contributed money but she refused to be taken to hospital. Only to be told by those who know her it’s a routine,’’ another user added.

Below are photos of the notorious con woman.

