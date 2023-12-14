Thursday, December 14, 2023 – A video of Former Kiss 100 radio presenter Andrew Kibe placing his hands on Kamene Goro’s thick thighs and almost touching her ‘honey pot’ has surfaced on social media.

The naughty video was shared on Andrew Kibe’s Yafreeka platform with the caption,” DJ Bones asione hii. Kibe’s hand is moving towards the centre of gravity progressively”.

Kibe and Kamene were discussing big dicks alongside two other ladies, back then when they were friends and co-hosts at Radio Africa Group owned, Kiss 100.

The video may come back to haunt Kamene considering that she is now married.

Watch it below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.