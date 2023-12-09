Saturday, December 9, 2023 – Armed thugs have been carrying out their criminal activities at Ngong Hills in broad daylight, causing panic among hikers.

A hiker has narrated how they were violently attacked and robbed on Sunday at around 1 PM after being accosted by an armed thug while hiking with a lady friend.

The armed thug who robbed them mostly targets ladies and is reportedly well known.

The victim urged DCI to intervene and arrest the thug since he could be located through the phone he stole.

“If anyone knows someone at DCI who can help us please let me know. I can ping my phone’s location and would like the thug arrested,” wrote the victim.

“ In the meantime ladies, please stay clear of Ngong Hills or only hike as a group with a man in the group,’’ she added.

A mzungu rider was also shot during an attempted mugging at Ngong Hills a few weeks ago.

Sadly, he died while receiving treatment.

Check out the post from the victim.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.