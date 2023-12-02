Saturday, December 2, 2023 – Popular rapper Guzman of Mbogi Genje music group was almost lynched by a mob in Kayole after he was accused of theft.

The angry mob ganged up against the rapper for reportedly stealing a motorbike.

It was alleged that Guzman and Smardy, another member of the Mbogi Genje group, stole the motorbike.

In the video, the angry mob is seen viciously attacking Guzman as he pleads for mercy.

A lady is heard defending Guzman and alleging that the bike was stolen by his fellow group member, Smardy.

“Achaneni na yeye. Bike iko na Smardy. Guzman alikua anatengeneza nywele,” the lady pleads with the mob.

Guzman was whisked away as the mob bayed for his blood.

Mbogi Genje is a popular music group from Eastlands and their music is associated with guns and crime.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.