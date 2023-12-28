Wednesday, December 27, 2023 – Self-acclaimed life coach, Solomon Buchi, says a married man following the pages of half-naked Instagram models and even liking their indecent contents feels like infidelity.
He shared this opinion on his X handle and some people agreed with him.
One lady mentioned that she even wonders why married men visit clubs.
See his post and the reactions below
