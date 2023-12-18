Monday, December 18, 2023 – Ghanaian social media sensation, Michael Houston, known by the moniker Godfada Houston, recently set social media ablaze after marrying two women on the same day.

In a candid post on his Facebook page, Michael said it had always been his dream to marry two women who exuded the elegance of models.

He expressed gladness at the fact that he was able to turn that dream into reality.

Michael has started broadcasting his bedroom affairs to the world, days after his colourful traditional wedding.

He shared a steamy video goofing around in bed with his two wives.

He was sandwiched between his beautiful wives.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.