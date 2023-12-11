Monday, December 11, 2023 – An aggrieved husband accosted a man for sleeping with his wife and shot him dead.

He trailed the randy man and caught him flat-flooded at night as he was driving.

A video shared on social media by an eyewitness shows the man lying on the road writhing in pain after he was sprayed with bullets.

“This man has messed up with my feelings. It’s too much,” the aggrieved husband is heard saying as curious onlookers surround the scene of the shooting incident.

He says he is a licensed gun holder and admits to having plotted the murder.

“This gun is legal,” he says and accuses the slain man of wrecking his marriage and using expensive cars to lure his wife.

Watch the videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.