Monday, December 4, 2023 – A 40-year-old Madrasa teacher has been missing for weeks after he was abducted by unknown men and bundled into a double cabin Isuzu Dmax.
The missing man, identified as Adan Ahmed Osman, a refugee, was reportedly walking from a restaurant in Eastleigh on November 14 at 11 PM with a friend when he was abducted by unknown men.
The armed men did not touch his friend.
Osman was a Madrasa teacher at a mosque in Eastleigh.
The kidnapping incident was reported at Eastleigh police station but so far, police have not made any progress in the investigations.
A CCTV footage shared by one of the local TV stations showed armed men abducting Osman along a busy street in Eastleigh and bundling him into a vehicle before speeding off.
The incident happened as passersby watched.
It is not clear whether Osman was linked to terror-related activities.
Watch CCTV footage of the kidnapping incident.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
