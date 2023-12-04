Monday, December 4, 2023 – A 40-year-old Madrasa teacher has been missing for weeks after he was abducted by unknown men and bundled into a double cabin Isuzu Dmax.

The missing man, identified as Adan Ahmed Osman, a refugee, was reportedly walking from a restaurant in Eastleigh on November 14 at 11 PM with a friend when he was abducted by unknown men.

The armed men did not touch his friend.

Osman was a Madrasa teacher at a mosque in Eastleigh.

The kidnapping incident was reported at Eastleigh police station but so far, police have not made any progress in the investigations.

A CCTV footage shared by one of the local TV stations showed armed men abducting Osman along a busy street in Eastleigh and bundling him into a vehicle before speeding off.

The incident happened as passersby watched.

It is not clear whether Osman was linked to terror-related activities.

Watch CCTV footage of the kidnapping incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.