Tuesday, December 26, 2023 – A Luo man is trending after he narrated how his ex-girlfriend broke his heart after investing in her.

He spent around Ksh 1.9 million to educate her hoping that they would start life together, only for her to dump him after attaining her degree at Kenyatta University.

“I paid for her parallel degree program at Kenyatta University hoping that we would start life together,” he lamented during an interview with one of the Youtubers in the streets of Nairobi.

He came to learn that his ex-girlfriend had dumped him after she invited him to her house and introduced him to her new man.

They had even settled down.

The heartbroken man vowed that he would never fall in love again or get kids.

He also has no plans of getting married.

He now focuses on himself after suffering a painful heartbreak.

Listen to him speak in the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.