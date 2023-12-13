Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – An African lady says that many Africans who are currently residing in Canada are already thinking of an exit strategy from the North American country.
In a post shared on X, the lady said Canada is no longer as it was when she moved there in 2019.
She said they already take less money from their pay every month and that from January 2024, the money will be less.
