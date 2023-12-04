Monday, December 04, 2023 – A-list celebrities came out in their numbers, dressed to the nines, for the third annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, 28, Hailey Bieber, 27, Kendall Jenner, 28, Oprah Winfrey, Keke Palmer, and Lupita Nyong’o were among many other A-listers at the event.

The annual Gala was launched in 2021 to raise funds for the museum’s exhibitions and public programming and always draws in a red carpet so star-studded it rivals the Academy Awards themselves.

See some photos from the event below.