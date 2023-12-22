Friday, December 22, 2023 – A Kenyan on X conducted an opinion poll between President William Ruto and a hyena and the results are a big shame and embarrassment to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime.

The Kenyan identified as Daviebillion asked Kenyans whom they could choose if given a chance President Ruto and a hyena.

The netizen asked those Kenyans who will vote for a hyena to like his post while those for Ruto to retweet.

Surprisingly, many Kenyans chose a hyena instead of Ruto.

The poll result is a big embarrassment to President William Ruto because it is only one year after he was overwhelmingly voted as the fifth President of Kenya.

Here is the screenshot of the poll

The Kenyan DAILY POST