Sunday, December 24, 2023 – A Kenya Defense Forces officer and two civilians are in police custody after they were arrested at Windridge – Chai Estate in Juja for stealing a firearm from a stuck licensed firearm holder in Kirinyaga on November 25, 2023.

Sgt William Kabuu Wageni, 54, attached to KDF Kahawa Garrison, his female friend identified as Salome Kimani, and 25-year-old Benson Wanjau Wakiai were arrested this weekend by a joint operations team from DCI Juja and DCI Headquarters and later escorted to Wang’uru Police Station in Mwea East where the firearm loss had been reported.

In the incident, the male victim driving in his Toyota Prado had traveled to check on his shamba located in the county’s Kianda area, and along the way got stuck in a murram road for hours.

Members of the public came to his aid pushing his car out of a slippery ditch by 8.30 pm.

On arrival, the 56-year-old realized that his mini CZ loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition which he had secured in his car during the recovery efforts was missing.

He returned to the scene the same night searching for the firearm until 10 pm but could do little to trace anything in the dark and trampled muddy passage from an ongoing downpour. Efforts to ask around the neighbourhood the following morning proved futile until the ardent hawkshaws stepped in, exploring all intelligence leads until the recovery of the firearm in Juja, Kiambu County.

Investigations are underway to determine how six rounds of ammunition that were missing from the firearm were expended, as the three suspects joined fellow guests of the state for the long holiday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.