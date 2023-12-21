Thursday, December 21, 2023 – A hook-up lady has narrated her encounter with a man who lured her to a paid sleepover, not knowing that he had an evil man.

He sent her money to cater for her transport and met him in Roysambu, where they took a motorbike.

As they were riding in a motorbike to his house along Thika Road, he pulled out a dagger and threatened to stab her if she raised an alarm.

He then ordered her to surrender her phone, leading to a confrontation.

The lady managed to snatch the dagger from the suspected thief who posed as a hookup client after a tussle.

He threw her out of the moving motorbike after she started screaming and sped off.

The lady was not aware that the man was working in cahoots with the motorbike rider.

She was rescued by a boda boda rider.

Check out her post narrating the harrowing ordeal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.