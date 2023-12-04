Monday, December 4, 2023 – An X user has shared photos and videos of a rogue motorist who rammed into his vehicle along Waiyaki Way and fled.

The said motorist was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol when he caused the accident.

The victim’s car was extensively damaged after the rear-end collision.

The intoxicated motorist was reportedly staggering when he came out of the vehicle to assess the damage.

He then took off as they were assessing the damage, leaving the victim high and dry.

His photos were circulated on social media, with the hopes that he would be caught.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.