Monday, December 18, 2023 – A seemingly intoxicated motorist risked the lives of other motorists along the busy Magadi Road by driving recklessly.

In a video shared on X platform by car dealer Khalif Kairo, the rogue driver is seen speeding dangerously and overtaking recklessly.

He loses control of the vehicle at some point and hits the rocks on the roadside as he continues over speeding his German machine.

He almost collided with a matatu head-on.

Drunk driving is one of the major causes of accidents in the country, especially during the festive season.

Watch the video of the rogue driver.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.