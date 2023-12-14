Thursday, December 14, 2023 – A Kenyan woman has called out a young lady for trying to wreck her marriage.
The aggrieved woman snooped through her husband’s phone after suspecting that he was engaging in extra-marital affairs.
Her worst fear was confirmed after she stumbled upon nude photos that a lady had sent to her husband.
She paraded the nudes on Telegram and warned the randy lady against wrecking her marriage.
Check this out.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>