Tuesday, December 12, 2023 – A cab driver accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger on Ruaka bypass last week has been apprehended by the police.

He was taken into custody at Njathiini police station pending further proceedings after being identified by the victim.⁠

During the investigation, law enforcement officers discovered a blue pill and a needle inside the suspect’s vehicle.

Additionally, they seized the car he reportedly used on the day of the incident.⁠

The alleged assault occurred in a secluded area behind Rubis, close to the station.

Fortunately, a witness who happened to be nearby at the time provided a statement detailing the attack and managed to document the cab’s registration number.⁠



It has been reported that the suspect had shaved off his dreadlocks to conceal his identity.

This decision to alter his appearance may have detrimental consequences, as it contributes to the mounting circumstantial evidence against him.

Additionally, it is worth noting that he is believed to be wearing the same pair of shorts as he did during the incident.

Below is a photo of the suspect.

