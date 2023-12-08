Friday, December 8, 2023 – A 30-year-old South African man has been shot dead in connection with theft.

The suspect has been engaging in criminal activities while masquerading as a businessman.

According to reports, he has been robbing banks and targeting cash in transit.

He was shot dead during a foiled robbery.

The slain thug known as Amo Ghost on social media has been displaying a flamboyant lifestyle and spoiling slay queens.

