Thursday, November 30, 2023 – A 26-year-old man who cajoled a 6-year-old girl with mango fruits before defiling her has been sentenced to 40 years in jail.

Kwale Principal Magistrate Hon. Lilian Lewa sentenced Cedric Amusava to a lengthy jail term for defiling the pre-primary learner.

Amusava jumped bail in 2016 after hearing the evidence of the child until last year when he was re-arrested and his bond cancelled.

In her sentence, Hon. Lewa ruled that the accused’s action would remain a permanent trauma in the mind of the minor.

She added that the length of the prison term serves as a deterrent to any potential offender and protects vulnerable children in society. Principal Prosecution Counsel Wangari Mwaura and Senior Prosecution Counsel Susan Lewa called five witnesses with the court ruling that they proved the prosecution case beyond reasonable doubt.

Amusava was charged with the offence of defilement, contrary to Section 8(1) as read with Section 8(2) of Sexual offence Act No. 3 of 2006.

He was also faced with an alternative count of committing an indecent act with a child, contrary to Section 11(1) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006.

The accused committed the offences on 28 September 2015 at Karen Cottage in Ukunda Township, Diani Location, Msambweni District, Kwale County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.