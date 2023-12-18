Monday, December 18, 2023 – A marriage coach, Nya Ndo, has said that 99% of marital crisis are mostly attributed to a man’s lack of supervision over his family, lack of commitment to his marriage, lack of love and respect to his spouse.

“If you recall, it was Adam’s lack of supervision for his family that led to his fall. Guess what, he blamed God for it just like what a lot of men are doing today. I am not perfect but I understand this truth, and I am working hard everyday to not fall short of my responsibilities,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday, December 7.

“You rarely can love a woman right and not have her submit 100 percent to you. It’s very rare. You can criticize me all you want but deep down, you know that it’s your responsibility as a man to lead your family aright. It’s you who decides what goes on in your home. I hope this message meets you well.”