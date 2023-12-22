Friday, December 22, 2023 – A wealthy preacher who runs churches in Kenya and Uganda is in trouble after his children took him to court, claiming that they fear he is under the influence of his new lover to disinherit them.

A Kakamega court issued an order barring Reverend Japeth Omucheyi Muchenda who runs the Overcoming Faith Centre Baptist Churches, from selling the family land, which his children claim is jointly owned.

The children told the court that their father was in a rush to sell the land a few months after their mother died.

The family home stands on the land, which they estimate is worth millions.

According to the children, all was well until their mother died on March 17.

They learnt that their father wanted to sell the multi-million land, prompting them to obtain a court injuction.

They told the court that they have extensively developed the family land and that they lived on the property peacefully and amicably with their father until their mother died.

Wrangles reportedly started after their father fell in love with a 29-year-old lady identified as Calsen Adema in July 2023 and moved in with her.

He demanded that they should start recognising Adema as their mother and even started wedding preparations.

He chased them out of their family home where they have lived for decades after frequent wrangles.

The children allege that their father has been working in cahoot with his young lover to make sure they do not access their homestead.

They also argue that their father has been scouting for a buyer of their home – and many buyers have shown interest.

They say such a move would be detrimental to them for they know no other home and that the homestead was a property that was jointly owned.

Principal Magistrate Joseph Ndururi set the hearing for January 15.

Below are photos of the elderly preacher and his 29-year-old lover, a single mother of two.

The Kenyan DAILY POST