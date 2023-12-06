Friday, December 08, 2023 – A 6-year-old girl, Skholiwe Mahleka, has been found dead after she went missing in Mdantsane, near East London in South Africa.

Skholiwe’s lifeless body was found stuffed in a plastic bag on Thursday, 7 December 2023.

Skholiwe was last seen playing with her friends on Wednesday before she went missing.

Her uncle, Ayanda Mahleka, who confirmed the sad news on Friday, said she was raped before being killed.

Women For Change South Africa confirmed the sad development, saying that no one has been arrested yet.