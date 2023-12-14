Thursday, December 14, 2023 – A 50-year-old man is expected to appear in court after he was arrested for allegedly stealing money from his 74-year-old mother’s handbag in South Africa.

Spokesperson of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD), Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the suspect was arrested on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

“The 74-year-old female complainant alleges that on December 6, at 11am, while she and her naughty son, the suspect, were relaxing at home, she quickly went to the bathroom. The mother left behind a handbag containing an undisclosed amount of money,” Thepa said.

“When she (the mother) came back, the son was nowhere to be found. Money was missing from the handbag. The mother said she is sure that the money was stolen by her son,”

The mother alleged that in the previous week, the 50-year-old son had stolen the memory card of her cellphone, and a two-plate stove.

At the time when he was confronted about the missing memory card and stove, the man denied having any knowledge of the property.

“The sick and tired parent registered a case of theft and the perpetrator was arrested and taken to the Daveyton police station. The detained suspect is expected to appear at the Daveyton Magistrate’s Court soon,” said Thepa.