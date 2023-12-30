Saturday, December 30, 2023 – Supermodel, Heidi Klum, has flaunted her body wearing nothing but white thong bikini bottoms while vacationing in St. Barts with her husband.
The America’s Got Talent judge jetted off to the island for a romantic getaway with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, 34.
Heidi, 50, bared all in her near-birthday suit while on the beach.
See photos below
