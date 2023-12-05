Tuesday, December 5, 2023 – The manager of 305 Gardens Restaurant located on James Gichuru Road in Nairobi is crying for justice after his boss assaulted him.

He confronted his boss demanding his two months’ salary arrears, leading to an argument.

The ruthless boss pulled out his gun and hit him in the face.

He went ahead and unleashed blows on him.

The victim reported the assault incident to the police at Muthangari police station but the matter is being swept under the carpet.

Cops reportedly visited the restaurant, disarmed the boss, and continued indulging in expensive drinks with him.

Below are photos of the victim.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.