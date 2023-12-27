Friday, December 29, 2023 – A 27-year-old man has been arrested for raping and stabbing a 13-year-old girl to death.

When questioned about the killing by Zimbabwean police operatives, 27-year-old Munyaradzi Musariri who forced himself on 13-year-old Keisha Makuvana claimed that he and the girl had an arrangement of stabbing each other after “sex”.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said in a statement;

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating circumstances in which Keisha Makovana (13) was stabbed to death with a knife by Munyaradzi Musa riri (27) at Glen Norah B Flats after the two had been found intimate in the girl’s parents’ bedroom on 26 December 2023.

“The suspect claims that he had agreed with the minor to stab each other to death after being found in her parents’ blankets from 1800 to 1900 hours. The suspect is currently admitted at a local hospital under Police security. More details will be released soon.”