Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – Thika West detectives are holding a suspected transformer vandal in whose home was found a cache of suspected stolen properties of the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC), believed to have been vandalized within Makongeni area of Kiambu County.
140L of transformer oil, pole climbers, 9 sets of customer interface units, a winch, a KPLC apron, assorted transformer bolts and nuts, a roll of copper cable, a handheld drill, ropes, a sack of transformer laminators and a Tuktuk Reg no. KTWA 486Z formed part of the recoveries.
Denis Karanja, 27, (suspect) is believed to be part of a wider gang of vandals who lurk in poorly lit streets, before vandalizing transformers for the coveted oil and cables, consequently leaving the local wananchi in darkness for weeks.
A few weeks ago, detectives also seized over 1,020kg of copper cables at a godown in Nairobi’s Enterprise Rd and arrested one suspect, following increased cases of transformer vandalism, a risky illicit affair that has left scores electrocuted.
Search for other known accomplices in the area is ongoing.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>