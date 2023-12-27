Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – Thika West detectives are holding a suspected transformer vandal in whose home was found a cache of suspected stolen properties of the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC), believed to have been vandalized within Makongeni area of Kiambu County.

140L of transformer oil, pole climbers, 9 sets of customer interface units, a winch, a KPLC apron, assorted transformer bolts and nuts, a roll of copper cable, a handheld drill, ropes, a sack of transformer laminators and a Tuktuk Reg no. KTWA 486Z formed part of the recoveries.

Denis Karanja, 27, (suspect) is believed to be part of a wider gang of vandals who lurk in poorly lit streets, before vandalizing transformers for the coveted oil and cables, consequently leaving the local wananchi in darkness for weeks.

A few weeks ago, detectives also seized over 1,020kg of copper cables at a godown in Nairobi’s Enterprise Rd and arrested one suspect, following increased cases of transformer vandalism, a risky illicit affair that has left scores electrocuted.

Search for other known accomplices in the area is ongoing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.