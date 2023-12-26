Tuesday, December 05, 2023 – The identity of Mitchel Ihezue’s husband-to-be has emerged.

The beauty queen, who emerged Miss Universe Nigeria (2023), announced her engagement 3 days ago but kept the identity of her fiance hidden.

She has now shared his identity hours to their wedding, which is set to take place today, Dec. 5.

Her groom is Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, aka Ikukuoma, a successful businessman and politician who contested for a Senate position representing Anambra South Senatorial District under the party ticket of APGA.

Ukachukwu was married, but his wife died 3 years ago at the age of 41. Their union produced 5 sons.

See Mitchel’s pre-wedding photos below.