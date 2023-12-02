Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – A 2-month-old baby has died after being raped in Eldoret.

Activist, Njeri Wa Migwi, disclosed this on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

“Dear Kenya @60 years. A 2 months baby died after being raped. 400 rape cases in one county and that’s the reported cases, underreporting rape is so rampant. Kenya we have a GBV problem and it’s getting worse everyday. Our whole system is in shambles. I weep for my country,” she wrote.

