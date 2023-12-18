Friday, December 29, 2023 – A teenage girl and her parents were found dead in a $5 million Massachusetts, USA mansion overnight in an apparent domestic violence incident, police authorities said Friday, December 29.

The bodies of Rakesh Kamal, 57, his wife, Teena, 54, and their 18-year-old daughter, Ariana, were found in their home estimated to be worth $5.45 million — at about 7:30 p.m on Thursday, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.

The district attorney who described the “terrible tragedy” as a “domestic violence situation” said a gun was found near the husband’s body.

He refused to say whether all three family members were shot dead — and by whom.

Morrissey said he was waiting for the medical examiner’s ruling, which was expected later Friday, before deciding whether to refer to the incident as a murder-suicide.

“Although the investigation is at a very preliminary stage, the evidence available at this time does not indicate the involvement of any outside party, but suggests that this is a deadly incident of domestic violence,” his office said in a statement.

“It is not believed that there is any ongoing danger to the Dover community related to this incident.”

The family’s mansion went into foreclosure a year ago and was sold to the Massachusetts-based Wilsondale Associates LLC for $3 million, property records obtained by The Post show.

The Kamals had purchased the 19,000-square-foot estate – which boasts 11 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms – for $4 million in 2019, according to the records.

The slain family members were the only ones living in the mansion at the time, the DA said, adding that the area was “a nice neighborhood, a safe community.”

The daughter was a student at Middlebury College, a $64,800-a-year private liberal arts school in Vermont, Morrissey confirmed.

The grim discovery of their bodies was made after a relative had stopped by to check on the family members after not hearing from them in one or two days, the district attorney said.

Morrissey added that there had been no prior police reports or domestic incidents tied to the home.

“I hate to see it at any time,” Morrissey said of domestic violence incidents. “I think some of the tensions that people feel in relationships often come out around the holidays.”