Sunday, December 10, 2023 – A woman, Alec, has celebrated her 12-year-old goddaughter who was shot in the face by her father 11 years ago.

According to Alec, the man also killed the girl’s mother.

“11 years ago, my babygirl was shot in the face by her father at 1 year old. She’s now 12 almost 13 dancing all over the country & the most beautiful girl ever,” she wrote in a post on Saturday, December 9, 2023.