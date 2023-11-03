Friday, November 3, 2023 – President of the Zimbabwe Miners Federation, Henrietta Rushwaya, has been convicted of smuggling Gold.

Rushawaya was arraigned in court after being nabbed at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, trying to smuggle 6kgs of Gold to Dubai.

The attempted gold smuggling incident happened on the 26th of October 2020, and security officers at the airport saw suspicious objects in her handbag through their X-ray monitoring system.

Upon finding gold bars, they asked her to hand over the necessary exporting paperwork, but she failed to produce that. She presented an invoice for a company called All Japanese Limited, which made the transportation unlawful.

Henrietta Rushwaya was also implicated in the gold smuggling crisis in Zimbabwe, covered by Al Jazeera’s documentary. The operation was said to be a billion-dollar operation. The key players allegedly included the convicted Henrietta Rushwaya, among others.

She is being detained in custody where she will wait for her sentencing on the 10th of November.