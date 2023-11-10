Friday November 10, 2023 – Renowned City Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has weighed in on President William Ruto’s performance in his first year in office.

While reacting to his State of the Nation address, Ahmednasir said the President has done well in addressing the economic challenges facing the country.

“The challenges his government faced in the past year were enormous and I’m glad the President and his team addressed head-on the economic woes that bedevilled the country,” he said.

The Lawyer noted that while he has done exemplary well on the economy, the fight against corruption still lags behind.

Ahmednasir said the President has failed completely in the fight against corruption.

“But we have one area the President has totally failed and hasn’t addressed even for a minute in the past 13 months,” Ahmednasir said.

“Fighting corruption (i.e the 4-dollar billionaires), entrenching good governance in government and reforming critical institutions i.e Judiciary, police. and other. These issues are crying for the President’s attention and must be addressed urgently…very urgently.”

At the same time, he defended Ruto against claims he has changed after winning elections, saying the reality while in office has been different for Ruto.

According to the Lawyer, Ruto could have been confronted by the reality of governing the country.

“President Ruto was checkmated by the reality of governing. True, he hasn’t implemented some of his promises but he has 4 more years to do so before the voters examine him again in August 2027,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST