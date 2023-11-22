Wednesday, November 22, 2023 – A video of young lovers having sex in a public swimming pool has surfaced on the X platform.
The sex-starved lovers couldn’t wait to get home or book a room to exchange fluids.
They shamelessly had sex in the swimming pool and in the presence of other swimmers, including kids.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAIL POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>