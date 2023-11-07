Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – The decomposing bodies of a young couple in their early 20s were found on Monday morning, Nov. 6 in their rented Lohegaon apartment in India.

The deceased have been identified as Kiran Mahadev Bobade (22) and his wife, Aarti (20).

Police said that while the man was found hanging with his hands tied, his wife lay lifeless on the bed.

Officials from Vimantal police station said the man worked on contract basis with Indian Post and his wife Aarti was employed at a private bank.

Senior inspector Anand Khobare of the Airport police said, “Bobade was found hanging from the ceiling fan, while Arati was found lying motionless on the bed in their one-bedroom-hall-kitchen flat on the ground floor of a housing society in Lohegaon.”

He added, “A foul smell permeated the society from the flat, following which the residents alerted the flat owner, who stays in the same building.

“He attempted to open the door, but it was locked from inside. The flat owner then called up the police control room. We broke open the front door and found the woman lying on the bed motionless.

“We recovered partially decomposed bodies. Prima facie it is suspected that the two died about two to three days ago. The owner informed us that the couple rented the flat five months ago.”

“The bodies were sent to the Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem. How they died and for what reasons are not yet known. We have initiated a process to register an accidental death (AD) case,” he added.